ONGC stock slips nearly 6% in last 3 months

Trading volumes and beta analysis

Over the last month, ONGC's returns dipped by about 1%.

Despite these ups and downs, its six-month beta is just above 1—meaning it moves pretty much in line with the overall market.

On September 18 alone, more than 76 lakh shares changed hands as prices slipped slightly to ₹236.88.

For now, ONGC seems to be holding steady in a choppy market.