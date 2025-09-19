Next Article
ONGC stock slips nearly 6% in last 3 months
ONGC hasn't had the smoothest ride lately, with its stock dropping nearly 6% over the past three months. Still, it managed a tiny bounce back this week, gaining just under 1%.
As of September 19, shares were trading at ₹235.59 and the company's market cap stood at ₹2.96 lakh crore.
Trading volumes and beta analysis
Over the last month, ONGC's returns dipped by about 1%.
Despite these ups and downs, its six-month beta is just above 1—meaning it moves pretty much in line with the overall market.
On September 18 alone, more than 76 lakh shares changed hands as prices slipped slightly to ₹236.88.
For now, ONGC seems to be holding steady in a choppy market.