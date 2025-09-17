Next Article
'I work, go to sleep, wake up...': Elon Musk
Business
Elon Musk just shared what his days actually look like—and it's basically all work and sleep.
"I go to sleep, I wake up, I work, go to sleep, wake up, work, do that seven days a week," he said.
This intense routine has played a big part in Tesla's leaps in battery tech and self-driving cars.
Musk's intense work schedule raises concerns
Musk brings the same energy to Neuralink—where they're building brain-computer tech for people with paralysis—and Optimus, his project making humanoid robots for risky jobs.
But his extreme schedule has sparked debate: experts warn about burnout and unhealthy work habits.
While some see Musk's drive as key to innovation, others question if it sets unrealistic expectations for everyone else.