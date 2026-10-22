IBM reports 3rd-quarter beat as Arvind Krishna cites 'Super intelligence'

Revenue jumped 5% from last year to $17.1 billion, with software leading the way (up 8%). Net income also climbed to $2.19 billion.

IBM expects over $1 billion more in free cash flow this year and is sticking to its 4% to 5% growth outlook for 2026. They're also doubling down on research by acquiring HRL Laboratories.

Still, even with these wins, IBM's stock has dropped 15% this year (while the S&P 500 actually went up), showing that strong results don't always mean instant rewards in tech.