Imagine Marketing's ₹2,000cr IPO on the way
boAt's parent, Imagine Marketing, just got the green light from SEBI to launch its IPO, aiming to raise ₹2,000cr (₹900cr fresh issue + ₹1,100cr inferred offer-for-sale).
boAt's financials
Started in 2013, boAt is all about affordable audio gear—think earbuds and wireless speakers—but they also make smartwatches.
In FY25, the company turned things around with a ₹60cr net profit (after losses earlier), keeping revenue steady at ₹3,098cr.
Audio products grew by 5%, but wearables dropped by 40%.
International sales are growing fast
India remains boAt's main playground, but international sales are growing fast—up 44%.
Even with a bigger ad budget (₹390cr), they managed to cut overall operating costs by 6%, focusing on expanding the brand without overspending.