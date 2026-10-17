AI risks could outweigh benefits, need ethical framework: IMF chief
What's the story
International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned that the risks posed by artificial intelligence (AI) could outweigh its benefits. Her statement came during a panel discussion at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Bangkok. She emphasized the need for an ethical framework and industry self-regulation to mitigate these risks.
Economic implications
AI's potential economic impact and risks
Georgieva acknowledged AI's potential to bolster the global economy but also warned about possible negative shocks.
She said these could occur if the technology doesn't deliver significant productivity gains as quickly as expected.
The IMF chief stressed that without safeguards, the risks of AI could outweigh its opportunities, highlighting a pressing need for an ethical foundation in society.
Access barriers
Digital access and infrastructure needed for AI benefits
Georgieva stressed the need for certain preconditions to ensure that people everywhere can benefit from this new and rapidly evolving technology.
These include access to digital infrastructure, electricity, and adequate regulation.
She compared the rapid evolution of AI to Formula One race cars speeding around without any barriers protecting the audience, emphasizing how difficult it is to create guardrails for such a fast-evolving technology.
Regulatory approach
Need for industry self-regulation in rapidly evolving sector
Georgieva proposed a blend of industry self-regulation and engagement with society as an appropriate way to regulate the fast-changing sector.
She suggested that countries with large AI sectors such as the US, China, and India should be involved in this process.
Institutions like the IMF should also play a role in areas such as productivity growth, labor markets, and financial stability risks.
Regulation debate
Musk's SpaceX may allow 3rd-party evaluators
Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark echoed Georgieva's concerns about AI regulation. He stressed the need for common sense standards to instill confidence in the technology and build the economy.
Clark revealed his company regularly tests its systems, publishes details on these tests, and shares this information with others in the industry.
He also welcomed Elon Musk's statement that SpaceX may follow suit by allowing third-party evaluators into its business.