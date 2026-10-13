IMF raises India FY27 growth forecast from 6.4% to 7%
Business
Good news for India's economy: the IMF just raised its growth forecast for FY27 to 7%, up from 6.4%.
This boost comes thanks to strong spending at home and a surprisingly tough services sector, helping India stay steady even as the world deals with pricier oil and global uncertainty.
India posts strong growth, faces risks
India's on a roll, growing 7.8% in FY26 and expected to keep up a solid pace through FY28.
The country's young population, big domestic market, and ongoing reforms are all fueling this momentum.
Still, inflation is likely to hit around 5% in FY27, and the current account deficit could widen a bit: reminders that even fast-growing economies have hurdles to clear.