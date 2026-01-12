Still waiting for your tax refund? Here's why it's delayed

The delays have been attributed to stricter verification processes introduced this year. Returns are being subjected to more rigorous cross-checks with data from Form 26AS, the Annual Information Statement, and other financial disclosures. Even minor discrepancies are said to be triggering additional scrutiny, further delaying refunds. The Income Tax Department has also started using automated compliance alerts or "nudges," asking taxpayers to recheck or revise their returns if any discrepancies are found.

Public impact

Delays have sparked public frustration

The delays have frustrated the public, especially salaried individuals and retirees who depend on refunds for planned expenses or savings. This year's experience is different from previous cycles when refunds were usually credited quickly after verification. Legal experts say interest on delayed refunds may be payable under the Income-tax Act in certain cases, depending on the nature of the delay and whether it is attributable to the taxpayer.