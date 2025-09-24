India, Australia ink deal to boost trade of organic products
India and Australia just signed a new agreement to boost the trade of organic products—think wine, cereals, tea, and more.
Announced by India's commerce ministry this week, the deal means both countries will now recognize each other's organic standards and certifications.
So, exporting things like organic rice or wine should get a lot smoother from here on out.
What else to know
The agreement covers everything from unprocessed plant goods to processed foods and wine.
It'll be overseen by APEDA in India and DAFF in Australia.
Last year (2024-25), India exported nearly $9 million worth of organics to Australia—mainly psyllium husk, coconut milk, and rice.
Officials say this could open doors for even more products as both countries look to expand their organic markets together.