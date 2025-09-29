Next Article
India, Brazil to meet on October 7 to talk trade
Business
India and Brazil are meeting on October 7 to talk trade and explore new ways to work together across Latin America.
Top commerce officials from both countries will join the talks, following India's recent virtual discussions with MERCOSUR—a major South American trade bloc that includes Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay.
MERCOSUR makes up over two-thirds of South America's economy (that's $2.94 trillion!).
With global demand shifting and US tariffs rising, India wants to diversify where it sells its goods—and Latin America is looking for fresh partners too.
Expanding agreements could mean greater mobility for skilled professionals and better access for Indian products in new markets.