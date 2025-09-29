IndiGo's 1st A321XLR enters final assembly in Toulouse
IndiGo is set to complete induction and training for its first Airbus A321XLR this December, with entry into service expected in January 2026.
This marks the first time an Indian airline will fly the long-range A321XLR, letting IndiGo reach new international destinations without stopovers.
Aircraft can fly about 4,700 nautical miles nonstop
This aircraft can fly about 4,700 nautical miles nonstop—thanks to a big rear fuel tank and reinforced landing gear.
IndiGo's crew is training up on its two-class setup: 12 business class seats and 183 economy seats (as per social media posts), offering extra comfort on those longer trips.
With an order for 69 of these jets
With an order for 69 of these jets, IndiGo wants to connect India directly with Europe and Northeast Asia.
The new XLRs offer more range than their current fleet, helping IndiGo grow its global network and make international travel easier from multiple Indian cities.