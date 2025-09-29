IndiGo's 1st A321XLR enters final assembly in Toulouse Business Sep 29, 2025

IndiGo is set to complete induction and training for its first Airbus A321XLR this December, with entry into service expected in January 2026.

This marks the first time an Indian airline will fly the long-range A321XLR, letting IndiGo reach new international destinations without stopovers.