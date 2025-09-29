WeWork India sets ₹3,000cr IPO: 10 things to know Business Sep 29, 2025

WeWork India is gearing up for its IPO, setting a price band of ₹615-648 per share and aiming to raise close to ₹3,000 crore.

The offer is a pure sale of shares, with Embassy Buildcon selling up to 35.4 million shares and One Ariel Way offloading 10.89 million.

You can subscribe from October 3 (Friday) to October 7 (Tuesday), 2024.