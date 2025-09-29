Next Article
Air India Express to reach 65 destinations by end-2025
Business
Air India Express (part of the Tata Group) is set to ramp up its game—aiming to fly to 65 destinations by the end of 2025.
They've just added Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and (announced) Navi Mumbai, and are focusing on connecting more underserved routes and second-tier cities across India.
There's also an eye on expanding flights to key Gulf and Southeast Asian spots.
Airline to add over 50 new narrow-body jets
To make all this happen, Air India Express will bring in over 50 new narrow-body jets, adding to their current fleet of 115 aircraft.
They're also giving their Boeing 737-8 planes a cabin makeover so every seat matches—making it easier (and cheaper) for them to switch things up quickly and keep flights running smoothly.