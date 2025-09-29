Air India Express to reach 65 destinations by end-2025 Business Sep 29, 2025

Air India Express (part of the Tata Group) is set to ramp up its game—aiming to fly to 65 destinations by the end of 2025.

They've just added Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and (announced) Navi Mumbai, and are focusing on connecting more underserved routes and second-tier cities across India.

There's also an eye on expanding flights to key Gulf and Southeast Asian spots.