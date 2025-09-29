No gig workers for delivery: E-commerce firms hit by snag

Vacancy rates at 30% in some places

This year's festivals are set to create about 2 lakh new jobs—a 20-25% jump from last year—and most of these are gig roles.

Smaller cities like Bhubaneswar and Kochi are seeing the fastest growth in hiring, but some places now have vacancy rates as high as 30%.

The problem? Around 35-40% of workers leave every month, often jumping between apps or switching industries once the festive rush ends.