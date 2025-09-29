No gig workers for delivery: E-commerce firms hit by snag
India's 2025 festival shopping season is seeing record growth, but there's a major snag: e-commerce and quick delivery companies can't find enough gig workers.
With so many people ordering online, the need for delivery and warehouse staff has shot up—but high turnover means companies are scrambling to keep up.
Vacancy rates at 30% in some places
This year's festivals are set to create about 2 lakh new jobs—a 20-25% jump from last year—and most of these are gig roles.
Smaller cities like Bhubaneswar and Kochi are seeing the fastest growth in hiring, but some places now have vacancy rates as high as 30%.
The problem? Around 35-40% of workers leave every month, often jumping between apps or switching industries once the festive rush ends.
Companies are trying to lure more hands
To attract more hands, companies have bumped up pay by 15-25%, added joining bonuses (₹1,000-3,000), and rolled out referral rewards.
They're especially targeting students and migrants in smaller towns through gig platforms and staffing agencies.
But experts say these quick fixes might not solve the deeper issue—finding ways to keep workers around long-term.