Moody's shifts Tata Motors's outlook to negative over cyberattack
Moody's has shifted Tata Motors's outlook to negative from an earlier positive stance after a cyberattack disrupted Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) UK factories at the end of August.
Production was paused in several key locations, but Tata Motors's shares barely moved, even as the wider auto market saw bigger gains.
Moody's says that while Tata Motors is handling the situation, it'll be months before a full recovery in credit metrics is achieved.
JLR is teaming up with cybersecurity experts and UK authorities to get operations running safely again, with some plants expected to restart soon.