India can reach $25 trillion GDP by 2050: Gautam Adani
Gautam Adani thinks India could hit $25 trillion by 2050, but says it'll take fresh, creative thinking—especially from students.
Speaking at IIM Lucknow, he pointed to India's young population, growing demand, and strong digital tools as the big drivers behind this ambitious goal.
Adani urges students to think big and embrace calculated risks
Adani is confident India will be a top-three global economy by 2030 if the next generation moves past old-school risk aversion and grabs new opportunities.
He highlighted how things like Aadhaar and UPI have sparked innovation, and used Adani Group's own projects as proof that mixing global ideas with Indian values is the way forward.