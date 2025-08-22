India commits ₹62,900cr chip fund ahead of Semicon India 2025
India has just committed ₹62,900 crore from its ₹65,000 crore chip fund as incentives for semiconductor production.
This big move comes right before Semicon India 2025 (happening September 2-4), where PM Modi will inaugurate the event alongside delegates from 33 countries and major global chipmakers.
Major focus on upgrading Mohali's semiconductor laboratory
A large slice of the funds is set for upgrading Mohali's Semiconductor Laboratory and launching a design-linked incentive scheme—₹10,000 crore and ₹1,000 crore are earmarked for these projects.
According to Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan, what's left might help a few smaller initiatives.
So far, 10 key projects have already been approved in areas like chip fabrication and testing, showing India's serious about becoming a global player in semiconductors.