India commits ₹62,900cr chip fund ahead of Semicon India 2025

Major focus on upgrading Mohali's semiconductor laboratory

A large slice of the funds is set for upgrading Mohali's Semiconductor Laboratory and launching a design-linked incentive scheme—₹10,000 crore and ₹1,000 crore are earmarked for these projects.

According to Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan, what's left might help a few smaller initiatives.

So far, 10 key projects have already been approved in areas like chip fabrication and testing, showing India's serious about becoming a global player in semiconductors.