Feb 10, 2026

India could reach $1 trillion in exports by 2026-27, exporters say, although economists remain cautious and say structural acceleration and further details of the deals will be needed.

Under the US-India framework, many US tariffs have been reduced to around 18% from higher previous rates, with exemptions and some zero-duty lines.

The EU has not broadly cut tariffs, and EU regulatory measures and prospective agreements remain under discussion.

Exporters say this is a big win for Indian businesses.