India crude prices tumble over 11% amid US Iran talks

Brent and WTI slump over 10%

It's not just India—global oil prices also slid fast, with Brent crude and WTI both falling more than 10%.

The buzz is all about possible U.S.-Iran negotiations: if they reach a deal, Iran could pause nuclear enrichment in exchange for sanctions relief.

Plus, with President Trump temporarily pausing Hormuz escort operations, there's a bit less geopolitical drama in the mix.