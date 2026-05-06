India doubles down on pari passu funding for ISM 2.0 Business May 06, 2026

India is doubling down on its pari passu funding model for the next phase of its semiconductor push, called ISM 2.0.

Basically, this means companies get government funds step by step as they actually spend on their projects, helping keep things on track and attracting serious investment.

The approach already paid off in the first round, cutting down delays and wasted money.