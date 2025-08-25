India eyes $100B semiconductor market by 2030 Business Aug 25, 2025

India is setting its sights on becoming a major player in the semiconductor world, aiming to make over $100 billion from chips by 2030.

The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) says that with steady policy support, India could cater to nearly 8-10% of global demand—about $40 billion worth.

IESA President Ashok Chandak points out that keeping industry momentum strong over the next decade will be key for lasting growth.