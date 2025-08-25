India eyes $100B semiconductor market by 2030
India is setting its sights on becoming a major player in the semiconductor world, aiming to make over $100 billion from chips by 2030.
The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) says that with steady policy support, India could cater to nearly 8-10% of global demand—about $40 billion worth.
IESA President Ashok Chandak points out that keeping industry momentum strong over the next decade will be key for lasting growth.
'Semicon 2.0' to cover more of chip supply chain
India is rolling out "Semicon 2.0," a new push to cover a wider range of the chip supply chain, including materials, chemicals, and gasses.
Thanks to government support and easy access to design tools, Indians already make up one-fifth of the world's semiconductor design workforce.
With several big projects in motion, daily chip production could soon hit 70-72 million units.
International partners are expected at Semicon India 2025.