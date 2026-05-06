India grid curbs renew energy global solar output, 15% unused

ReNew plans big battery deployment

The problem isn't just about too much sun: it's also slow grid upgrades and a mismatch between when energy is made and when it's needed.

On some days last year, about 40% of solar energy didn't make it onto the grid. To fix this, ReNew plans to roll out big battery storage so extra power can be saved for later.

ReNew is also shifting focus more toward solar (since wind speeds are down), but says higher shipping costs and delayed raw material deliveries are only minor bumps in the road.