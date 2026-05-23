India limited fuel rises near 5% despite West Asia crisis

Excise cuts kept India's hikes low

While Indian fuel prices went up by around ₹4.74-4.82 per liter, countries like Myanmar saw diesel prices jump as much as 112%, and Pakistan and Malaysia also faced sharp fuel-price hikes.

Thanks to excise duty cuts—including a ₹10 per liter reduction in March—India managed to keep its increases among the lowest in the region, easing the pinch for everyday consumers during this global energy crunch.