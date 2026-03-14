India makes it easier to set up captive power plants

Key changes in the rules

Now, ownership covers subsidiaries and holding companies, so more modern company setups are included.

CGPs will get checked every year to make sure they still qualify, but group projects can use power more flexibly without losing their status.

From April 1, 2026, State and Union Territory governments may designate a nodal agency for intra-state verification; inter-state verification will be undertaken by the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC).

Most changes start right away; everything is fully in place by April 2026.