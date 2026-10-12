India manufacturing startups see funding jump to $1.92B YTD 2026
India's manufacturing startup scene is booming, with funding set to soar from $164 million in 2020 to $1.92 billion so far in 2026.
This huge jump is thanks to global supply chain shifts and strong government support, according to Venture Intelligence.
Startup deals have also exploded, rising from just 31 in 2020 to 127 in 2026.
Indian PLI benefits scimplify and pulse
A mix of pandemic disruptions and countries looking for new manufacturing partners has put India in the spotlight.
Startups like Scimplify and Pulse are making the most of it: Scimplify's revenue surged from ₹18.3 crore in FY24 to ₹204.3 crore in FY25, while Pulse is on track for a ₹100 crore run rate soon.
Big credit goes to government policies like the PLI scheme, which rewards companies for ramping up production across key sectors and keeps investment flowing in.