India nears finalization of US trade deal
India and the US are about to seal a "mini" trade deal just before the July 9 deadline, when higher US tariffs on Indian products could kick in.
The agreement would temporarily lower tariffs to around 10%, giving both sides breathing room while they work toward a bigger trade pact later this year.
Deal protects key sectors like agriculture
This deal helps India avoid steep 26% US tariffs and protects key sectors like agriculture—an industry that provides jobs for millions.
India's drawn clear lines on sensitive areas like dairy and GM crops, making sure its interests are safe.
Plus, with talks ongoing with other countries too, this move keeps India's global trade options open, potentially cushioning against sudden tariff shocks.