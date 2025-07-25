India, New Zealand conclude 2nd round of FTA talks
India and New Zealand just wrapped up their second round of free trade agreement (FTA) talks in New Delhi, covering everything from goods and services to investment rules.
These negotiations kicked off after New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited India earlier this year.
'Balanced, comprehensive, forward-looking' deal sought by both sides
Things are moving forward—both sides want a "balanced, comprehensive, and forward-looking" deal.
Trade between the two countries has already shot up 48.6% in the last year, hitting $1.3 billion.
If this FTA goes through, it could mean enhanced trade flows, better investments, and stronger supply chains for both economies.
Next round of talks scheduled for September in New Zealand
The next round of talks is set for September in New Zealand, with some virtual meetings before that.
This is all part of India's bigger plan to expand global trade ties—like recent deals with the UK and ongoing talks with the EU and US.