Petronet LNG's profits drop 21.8% this quarter: Key details

Petronet LNG, India's biggest LNG importer, saw its profits drop 21.8% this quarter—down to ₹834 crore from ₹1,067 crore last time. The main reason? Less power demand because of early rains, which meant fewer LNG imports.

Revenue and core earnings also took a hit It wasn't just profits—revenue dipped by 3.5% to ₹11,880 crore, and core earnings (EBITDA) fell 23.2%.

Their profit margin shrank too, showing the company felt the pinch across the board.

Petronet has big plans for the future Even with these setbacks, Petronet isn't slowing down.

They've greenlit over ₹6,300 crore for a new LNG terminal in Gopalpur that should be ready in three years—aiming to help meet India's growing need for cleaner energy.