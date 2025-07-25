Next Article
Sensex tanks 721 points on Friday, biggest losers and gainers
The Indian stock market had a rough Friday—Sensex fell 721 points, and Nifty50 slipped 225 points.
This broad sell-off wiped out ₹6.5 lakh crore in value, with Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv leading the losses.
Market summary
Finance stocks took a big hit, dragging down related indexes and major names like Power Grid and Infosys.
Foreign investors pulled out over ₹11,500 crore in just four days, making things worse.
On top of that, uncertainty around US-India trade talks and weak global cues kept everyone on edge.
Investors are now watching for updates from the US Fed and more earnings news before making their next move.