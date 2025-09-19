India, New Zealand to resume FTA talks in October

Trade between India, NZ jumped 49% last year

The two countries have been working on this agreement (officially called CECA) since 2010, but things only picked up speed again earlier this year.

Trade between India and New Zealand jumped to $1.3 billion in FY24-25—a huge 49% leap from FY23-24.

The FTA aims to boost investment and make supply chains more resilient.

For context: India mainly sends pharmaceuticals and machinery to New Zealand, while importing wool and fruits back.

The upcoming Delhi talks will build on recent progress as both sides push for a final deal.