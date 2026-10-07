India now leads Asia-Pacific branded residences with ₹92,000cr projects

India has shot to the top of the Asia-Pacific branded residences market, with projects worth a massive ₹92,000 crore.

Even though only 15% of the region's units are here, India pulls in 21% of its $45.3 billion value.

According to the NOESIS Hotel Advisors report, branded residence supply in India rose 3.1 times in 2025, from 1,015 to 3,181 units.