India now leads Asia-Pacific branded residences with ₹92,000cr projects
India has shot to the top of the Asia-Pacific branded residences market, with projects worth a massive ₹92,000 crore.
Even though only 15% of the region's units are here, India pulls in 21% of its $45.3 billion value.
According to the NOESIS Hotel Advisors report, branded residence supply in India rose 3.1 times in 2025, from 1,015 to 3,181 units.
India transaction value totals ₹47,278cr
Annual transaction value in India have grown at an impressive 49% yearly between 2019 and 2025, totaling ₹47,278 crore since 2018.
Buyers are shelling out an average premium of 32%, with Pune and Kolkata seeing even higher rates.
Unlike other countries where hotel brands rule, fashion and design names make up most of India's projects, showing how style matters here.
Non-metro destinations like Goa and Rishikesh are also catching on fast, so expect more luxury homes popping up beyond India's established markets.