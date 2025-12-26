India plans to merge 12 public sector banks into 4

Why should you care?

This move could make banking smoother and more efficient—think fewer branches doing the same thing and stronger banks ready to lend for big projects.

It also helps public banks compete better with private ones as credit demand grows.

Past mergers have already cut the number of PSBs from 27 to 12 since 2017, and now another big round could see consolidation gain momentum in the coming year (i.e., in 2026) if it gets the green light from top officials.

Public sector banks still hold a huge chunk of the market, so these changes might impact everything from your local branch to how easily businesses can get loans.