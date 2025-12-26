Taiwan's MediaTek plans to make more chips in India

MediaTek , one of the world's leading fabless semiconductor companies, is open to sourcing more chips from India as the local ecosystem develops. Anku Jain, the Managing Director of MediaTek India, said this while speaking to ET. He emphasized that if local chip consumption and manufacturing increase and the ecosystem can support cost-effective production, it would make business sense to move more assembly or manufacturing to India.

Market presence MediaTek's market share and future plans in India MediaTek holds a 45%-47% share of India's smartphone chipset market. Jain expressed enthusiasm over the growing number of companies manufacturing chips in India, saying, "If they are able to fulfill the requirements, we will be very excited to use it." He also praised India's decision to start its semiconductor journey with less complex nodes such as 28nm instead of cutting-edge ones like 6nm and 4nm.

Growth strategy MediaTek's R&D efforts and future expansion plans MediaTek has a large R&D team in India, which has been developing different technology sets for many years. Jain said that around 90% of their talent here is for global R&D, working closely with global design centers on both hardware and software aspects of system-on-chip development. The company employs over 1,000 engineers in Bengaluru and Noida who enable MediaTek to address multiple technology verticals from within the country.

Market dominance MediaTek's market share and focus on AI-powered solutions Jain revealed that MediaTek holds a 46% share in the smartphone chipset market. The company's focus is on expanding into AI-powered automotive solutions and IoT ecosystems, collaborating with local innovators like JioThings. Jain also said that local manufacturing and exports from Indian fabs will boost value addition from current 20-25% levels.

Sector influence MediaTek's role in India's 5G and automotive sectors Jain said that as 5G becomes mainstream, MediaTek's broad Dimensity portfolio is enabling OEMs to deliver affordable, high-performance 5G smartphones across mid-tier and entry-level segments. The company's collaborations include latest flagship devices from the OPPO Find X9 and Vivo X300 series. Beyond handsets, MediaTek is also helping increase adoption of 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) in India with HFCL recently unveiling a 5G FWA indoor customer premises equipment powered by MediaTek's T750 platform.