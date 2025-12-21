India's dependence on coal to drop from 70% to 30%

India 's dependence on coal for its energy needs is set to decline significantly over the coming three to four decades, experts have predicted. The fossil fuel's share in the country's electricity mix currently stands at a whopping 70%. However, by 2047, it is expected to fall between 30-35%, according to industry veterans. The shift comes as part of a broader effort toward sustainable energy practices and reducing carbon emissions.

Sustainable practices Responsible coal use is key to India's future development PM Prasad, the former chairman and managing director of Coal India Ltd, stressed on the need for responsible coal use in India's energy mix. He said that while the share may decline over the next three to four decades, it is crucial to develop responsibly as long as 30-35% remains. Prasad now chairs FutureCoal's India Chapter, a global alliance aimed at promoting sustainable coal practices.

Emission reduction FutureCoal's sustainable coal stewardship roadmap The India Chapter of FutureCoal, co-founded by Coal India Limited and Gainwell Engineering, is pushing for a Sustainable Coal Stewardship roadmap. This initiative promotes technologies that can cut emissions by as much as 99%. Prasad highlighted NLC India's strong environmental standards and some of Coal India's mines as exemplary models. He believes replicating these practices across all 300 mines could further reduce dust emissions and pollutants by up to 30%.