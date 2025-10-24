India's financial sector deals surpass $7B in 2025

The Indian financial sector has witnessed a flurry of high-value deals, totaling over $7 billion in the current fiscal year. The latest investment was made by a Blackstone affiliate in private sector lender Federal Bank . The deal involves the issuance of convertible warrants worth ₹6,196 crore for up to a 9.99% stake in Federal Bank.

Major deal RBL, Sammaan Capital deals The Federal Bank deal comes after Emirates-NBD's massive ₹26,853 crore investment in RBL Bank for a stake of up to 60%. The transaction will also include a mandatory open offer. Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) announced plans to invest $1 billion (₹8,850 crore) in Sammaan Capital through a preferential allotment of shares and warrants for up to 41% stake.

Strategic move Yes Bank stake sale to SMBC In May, Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) announced its plan to acquire up to a 20% stake in Yes Bank from a consortium of lenders. The group had rescued the bank from a liquidity crisis in 2020. SMBC later signed another definitive agreement to buy an additional 4.2% stake, increasing its shareholding in the private lender to 24.2% for an investment of nearly ₹15,000 crore.