India's economy grows 7.8% in Q1 FY26, hitting 15-month high

India's economy expanded by a robust 7.8% in the first quarter (April-June) of FY26, hitting a five-quarter high, according to estimates released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). The latest figures are higher than the Reserve Bank of India 's (RBI) projection of 6.5% for Q1 FY26. Last year during this time, the GDP growth rate was at 6.5%.

Economic indicators Nominal GDP for June quarter at ₹86.05 trillion India's nominal GDP for the June quarter grew by 8.8% to ₹86.05 trillion. The Real Gross Value Added (GVA) at constant prices, which indicates the value of goods and services produced, grew by 7.6% to ₹44.64 trillion. Meanwhile, nominal GVA also expanded by 8.8% to ₹78.25 trillion during this period, reflecting a healthy economic performance across various sectors of the economy.

Sector performance Services sector grew by 9.3% The services sector led India's economic growth in Q1 FY26, growing by 9.3%. This is a significant increase from the 6.8% growth rate during the same period last year. The manufacturing and construction sectors also witnessed strong growth rates of 7.7% and 7.6%, respectively, during this period. The agriculture sector grew by 3.7% in Q1 FY26, an improvement from the 1.5% growth seen in Q1 FY25. However, the mining sector contracted by 3.1%, while utilities saw muted growth of 0.5%.