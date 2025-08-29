Reliance to set up solar project bigger than Singapore Business Aug 29, 2025

Reliance Industries is making a major move into clean energy, with plans to build a battery plant and launch a solar project that's even bigger than Singapore.

Their aim? To produce 3 million tons of green hydrogen by 2032.

Anant Ambani shared this vision at the company's Annual General Meeting, describing an ecosystem that goes "from sand to electrons to green molecules."