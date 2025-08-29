Next Article
Reliance to set up solar project bigger than Singapore
Reliance Industries is making a major move into clean energy, with plans to build a battery plant and launch a solar project that's even bigger than Singapore.
Their aim? To produce 3 million tons of green hydrogen by 2032.
Anant Ambani shared this vision at the company's Annual General Meeting, describing an ecosystem that goes "from sand to electrons to green molecules."
New clean energy hub in Jamnagar
Most of this action is happening in Gujarat, where Reliance is building a massive solar park across 550,000 acres in Kutch and setting up factories for batteries and electrolysers—key for making green hydrogen.
The new Dhirubhai Ambani Giga Energy Complex in Jamnagar will be India's biggest clean energy hub yet.