Why NSE is conducting a mock trading session tomorrow
What's the story
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced a mock trading session for this Saturday. The exercise will cover all market segments, including equities, derivatives, currency, and commodities. It is part of the exchange's routine market preparedness efforts and will allow brokers to test their systems ahead of a mandatory software migration on September 6.
Session details
Key details about mock trading session
The mock trading session will begin with a pre-market at 9:00am followed by trading from 9:15am to 10:10am. A re-login window will be available from 1:30pm to 2:00pm for participants to validate connectivity and system stability. The NSE clarified that this drill won't involve any fund movements or software updates, but it does provide an opportunity for contingency exercises in a simulated environment.
Software migration
Participants must migrate to latest NEAT+ version by September 6
Market participants must migrate to the latest NEAT+ version 7.8.3 before September 6, when the older 7.8.2 version will be discontinued. The exchange has stressed the need for timely migration to avoid disruptions after phasing out of the older version. Mock trading sessions are usually held on Saturdays and allow brokers to validate infrastructure and test new products with mock-trading prices reflecting in their holdings or position values during these exercises.