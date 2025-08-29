Next Article
US raises tariffs on Russian oil imports: Ambani calls for self-reliance
With the US raising tariffs on some Indian exports—including a 25% punitive penalty linked to purchases of Russian oil, pushing total tariffs up to 50%—Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is calling for India to double down on self-reliance.
Speaking at the company's Annual General Meeting on August 29, 2025, Ambani said that India's self-respect comes from its ability to depend on itself.
Indian businesses should stick together, says Ambani
Ambani also encouraged Indian businesses to stick together and face these global challenges as a united front.
He pointed out that meeting national expectations takes teamwork, and stressed that building economic strength together is key for India's long-term growth and stability.