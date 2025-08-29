India's fiscal deficit hits ₹4.68 lakh crore in 4 months

Total government spending from April to July

From April to July, total government spending touched ₹15.64 lakh crore.

On the revenue side, non-tax income got a solid boost thanks to a hefty ₹2.1 lakh crore dividend from the Reserve Bank of India, bringing non-tax revenue up to ₹4.04 lakh crore. Gross tax revenue also rose to ₹10.93 lakh crore, but net tax collections are lagging a bit after recent income tax cuts.

Looking ahead: The government is planning some GST changes before Diwali—expect tweaks to major tax slabs (5% and 18%) soon, which could shake up how much money comes in from taxes next year.