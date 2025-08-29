India's forex reserves drop by $4.3B to nearly $691B 

India's foreign exchange reserves have witnessed a significant decline of $4.38 billion, bringing the total down to $690.72 billion for the week ending August 22, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. The decline comes after a previous increase of $1.48 billion for the week ending August 15 and is attributed to fluctuations in foreign currency assets, gold reserves, and India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) .

Reserve components Foreign currency assets and gold reserves The RBI data shows that foreign currency assets, which are the largest component of India's forex reserves, fell by $3.65 billion to $582.25 billion for the week ending August 22. Meanwhile, gold reserves rose by $665 million to stand at $66.58 billion during this period. The fluctuations in these components have largely contributed to the overall change in India's forex reserves for the week ending August 22.

Market intervention Role of RBI in forex management The RBI plays a crucial role in managing India's forex reserves and maintaining market stability. It intervenes in the forex market through liquidity operations, including dollar sales, to curb sharp volatility in the rupee. However, officials have clarified that these interventions are not aimed at achieving a particular exchange rate level or band but are instead focused on ensuring orderly market conditions.