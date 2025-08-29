Reliance aims to double its EBITDA by 2027
At Reliance's 48th Annual General Meeting, Chairman Mukesh Ambani shared an ambitious plan: the company wants to more than double its EBITDA by 2027.
The strategy is all about pushing Reliance into the Fortune 40 club and building on the $200 billion in value it's already created for India.
Key moves include growing its green energy business alongside its traditional oil-to-chemicals arm, and making Jio a full 5G network—with eyes on 6G by 2030.
Ambani outlines growth roadmap for Reliance
Reliance Retail already reaches around 300 million people every month, but there's more ahead.
The company is betting big on fast-moving consumer goods and AI-driven innovations through new ventures like Reliance Consumer Products and Reliance Intelligence.
Ambani has outlined ambitions for Reliance to grow significantly in energy, materials, telecom, and retail, supported by investments in talent and technology.