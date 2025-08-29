Reliance aims to double its EBITDA by 2027 Business Aug 29, 2025

At Reliance's 48th Annual General Meeting, Chairman Mukesh Ambani shared an ambitious plan: the company wants to more than double its EBITDA by 2027.

The strategy is all about pushing Reliance into the Fortune 40 club and building on the $200 billion in value it's already created for India.

Key moves include growing its green energy business alongside its traditional oil-to-chemicals arm, and making Jio a full 5G network—with eyes on 6G by 2030.