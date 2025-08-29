India's economy grows 7.8% in April-June 2025
India's economy just clocked a strong 7.8% growth from April to June 2025, surpassing the 6.5% growth reported in the same period last year.
Nominal GDP hit ₹86.05 lakh crore and real GDP reached ₹47.89 lakh crore—showing momentum across the board.
Services sector leads the way
The services sector led the way, growing by 9.3%, while manufacturing and construction also posted solid gains around 7-8%.
Even agriculture more than doubled its pace to 3.7%.
On the flip side, mining shrank and utilities barely grew.
Government spending shot up nearly 10%
Government spending shot up nearly 10%, with private consumption and investment also rising steadily—clear signs people are buying and businesses are building.
However, experts warn that new US tariffs could hit Indian exports (about 1% of GDP), especially for jobs-heavy sectors, so it's worth keeping an eye on global trade tensions going forward.