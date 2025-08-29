India's economy grows 7.8% in April-June 2025

The services sector led the way, growing by 9.3%, while manufacturing and construction also posted solid gains around 7-8%. Even agriculture more than doubled its pace to 3.7%. On the flip side, mining shrank and utilities barely grew.

Government spending shot up nearly 10%, with private consumption and investment also rising steadily—clear signs people are buying and businesses are building.

However, experts warn that new US tariffs could hit Indian exports (about 1% of GDP), especially for jobs-heavy sectors, so it's worth keeping an eye on global trade tensions going forward.