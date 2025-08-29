Indian-origin Microsoft engineer found dead at Silicon Valley campus
What's the story
Pratik Pandey, a 35-year-old Indian-origin software engineer, was found dead at Microsoft's Silicon Valley campus on August 20, according to Bloomberg. He had reportedly worked late on the night of August 19, and his body was discovered within the office premises in the early hours of the next day. The Santa Clara County medical examiner is investigating the case but has not yet determined a cause of death.
Career highlights
Pandey had worked at Walmart and Apple
Before joining Microsoft in 2020, Pandey had stints at Walmart and Apple. He was a key member of the team behind Microsoft Fabric, a data analytics service competing with Snowflake. Reporting directly to Scott Guthrie, Microsoft's executive vice president for cloud and artificial intelligence (AI), he had nearly a decade of experience in the tech industry.
Tributes and assistance
Family being assisted to repatriate body
Pandey was remembered as a "hardworking professional" and "a joyful soul with a radiant smile." His family, who lives in India, is being assisted by community organizations in California to repatriate his body. The incident has left his colleagues and the local Indian community shocked, while Microsoft has yet to comment publicly on the matter.