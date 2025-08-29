Microsoft has yet to make a public statement on the incident

Indian-origin Microsoft engineer found dead at Silicon Valley campus

By Akash Pandey 05:20 pm Aug 29, 202505:20 pm

What's the story

Pratik Pandey, a 35-year-old Indian-origin software engineer, was found dead at Microsoft's Silicon Valley campus on August 20, according to Bloomberg. He had reportedly worked late on the night of August 19, and his body was discovered within the office premises in the early hours of the next day. The Santa Clara County medical examiner is investigating the case but has not yet determined a cause of death.