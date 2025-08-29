India, Africa aim to double trade by 2030 Business Aug 29, 2025

India and Africa are teaming up to double their trade by 2030, aiming for a big boost in business together.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal shared this at the 20th CII India-Africa Business Conclave in New Delhi, highlighting plans to work closer on things like renewable energy, healthcare, and value-added products.

Right now, India exports $42.7 billion worth of goods to Africa and imports nearly $40 billion back.