Upcoming IPOs: Jio Platforms, Paras Healthcare opening on October 21

Jio Platforms's IPO will open for subscription on October 21 and close on October 23.

The company has set a price band of ₹1,065-1,119 per share, with a minimum bid of 12 shares.

At the upper end of the price band, the minimum retail investment comes to ₹13,428.

The issue consists of 27 crore fresh equity shares and doesn't have an offer-for-sale component.