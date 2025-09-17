India seeks industry input on tackling US tariffs

Government is working to resolve the issue

To make things easier for exporters, the government has set up a special panel—including officials from finance, commerce, and the RBI—to simplify taxes and export rules.

At the same time, India and the US are in talks to find a fair solution for about 55% of Indian exports hit by tariffs.

Plus, new initiatives like GST 2.0 and regulatory reforms are in the works to make doing business in India simpler and more attractive for everyone.