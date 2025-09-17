India seeks industry input on tackling US tariffs
India's Prime Minister's Office has reached out to major companies like Tata and Reliance to seek input on dealing with the additional US tariffs on Indian goods.
Dr. P. K. Mishra, the PM's principal secretary, recently sat down with these industry leaders to brainstorm ways to boost India's economy and keep growth strong despite global challenges.
This move follows a broader strategy laid out by PM Modi earlier this year.
Government is working to resolve the issue
To make things easier for exporters, the government has set up a special panel—including officials from finance, commerce, and the RBI—to simplify taxes and export rules.
At the same time, India and the US are in talks to find a fair solution for about 55% of Indian exports hit by tariffs.
Plus, new initiatives like GST 2.0 and regulatory reforms are in the works to make doing business in India simpler and more attractive for everyone.