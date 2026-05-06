India, South Korea to update CEPA amid widening trade gap Business May 06, 2026

India and South Korea are meeting on May 25, 2026, to update their long-running trade agreement (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, or CEPA).

India pushed for this review after its trade gap with South Korea kept getting bigger.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal brought up the need for changes during talks with his Korean counterpart last month.