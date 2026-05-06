India spotlights Bharat Innovates 2026 in Paris ahead of Nice

Bharat Innovates set to boost collaboration

Officials say Bharat Innovates 2026 is set to boost collaboration between India and France, especially in cutting-edge fields like semiconductors, biotech, and Industry 4.0.

Expect investor meetups, sector deep dives, and plenty of startup showcases, all designed to help new ideas find global partners and funding.

Announced by Narendra Modi as part of the India-France Year of Innovation, this initiative aims to make India a bigger player in the global tech scene.