India spotlights Bharat Innovates 2026 in Paris ahead of Nice
India just spotlighted its big tech event, Bharat Innovates 2026, with a roadshow in Paris.
The main idea? Bring Indian startups and research projects face-to-face with international investors, companies, and universities.
The actual event is happening June 14-16, 2026 in Nice, and it's all about putting Indian innovation on the world stage.
Bharat Innovates set to boost collaboration
Officials say Bharat Innovates 2026 is set to boost collaboration between India and France, especially in cutting-edge fields like semiconductors, biotech, and Industry 4.0.
Expect investor meetups, sector deep dives, and plenty of startup showcases, all designed to help new ideas find global partners and funding.
Announced by Narendra Modi as part of the India-France Year of Innovation, this initiative aims to make India a bigger player in the global tech scene.