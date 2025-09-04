Next Article
India to build 17,000km of access-controlled highways by 2033
India is rolling out a massive ₹11 lakh crore ($125 billion) plan to expand its high-speed roads by 2033.
The project aims to add 17,000km of access-controlled highways, making travel faster (think up to 120km/h) and helping goods move more smoothly across the country.
Funding mix and investor interest
About 40% of these new roads are already being built and should be finished by 2030, with the rest expected to begin by 2028 and be done by 2033.
To fund all this, India is mixing things up: private companies can invest and earn back through tolls on high-return projects, while the government will cover 40% of costs upfront for others.
The plan is backed by bigger budget support and growing interest from investors at home and abroad.