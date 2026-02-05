India to import $500 billion worth goods from US
India is set to ramp up its imports from the US, promising to buy $500 billion worth of American goods as part of a trade deal that dates back to the Trump era.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says this move will help both countries by boosting trade and opening more doors for Indian exports.
Right now, India imports about $300 billion in goods from the US, but officials expect that number to rise as India's economy keeps growing.
Deal expected to be finalized by mid-March
The import plan covers some big-ticket items: over $100 billion will go toward aircraft (thanks in part to massive Boeing orders), while tech gear like data center equipment and ICT hardware will get another $100-150 billion slice.
The biggest chunk—between $250-300 billion—will be spent on energy and infrastructure materials like steel.
The whole deal is expected to become official by mid-March, marking a major step forward in India-US economic ties.