India to import $500 billion worth goods from US Business Feb 05, 2026

India is set to ramp up its imports from the US, promising to buy $500 billion worth of American goods as part of a trade deal that dates back to the Trump era.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says this move will help both countries by boosting trade and opening more doors for Indian exports.

Right now, India imports about $300 billion in goods from the US, but officials expect that number to rise as India's economy keeps growing.